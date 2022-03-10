Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will report $278.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.20 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $272.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Uniti Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

