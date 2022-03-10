Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to announce $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $38.79 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunlight Financial.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

SUNL stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

