Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.30 EPS

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. RPM International posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tobam bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.29. 430,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,676. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

