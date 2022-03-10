Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. RPC posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RES traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 43,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,238. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

