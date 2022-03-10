Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

