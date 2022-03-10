Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to announce $56.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $67.98 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,091%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $347.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $469.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,142 shares of company stock worth $2,110,297. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

