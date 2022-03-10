Zacks: Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will post $68.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $95.32 million. iStar reported sales of $113.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $254.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 576,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iStar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.