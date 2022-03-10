Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,702. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

