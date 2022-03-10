Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXSL shares. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of BXSL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 4,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

