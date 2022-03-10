Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to post $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

HAL stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,457,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,668,140. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,807 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

