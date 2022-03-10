Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will post $520,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.78 million, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 98,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Anterix has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 208,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

