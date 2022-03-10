Zacks: Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

