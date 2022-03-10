Zacks: Analysts Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to post $130.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.80 million and the lowest is $117.01 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 409%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $738.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $806.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 148,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.79. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

