Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.99 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $87.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $476.90 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,390. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

