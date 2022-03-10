Zacks: Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.84 million, a PE ratio of -81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

