Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,174,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 995,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 73,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.