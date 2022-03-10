Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.87 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 33,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $148.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,910. Eaton has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

