Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will post $57.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock remained flat at $$43.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $889.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.