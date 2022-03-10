Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will post $57.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock remained flat at $$43.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $889.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.