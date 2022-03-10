York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%.

YORW stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. York Water has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $585.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. York Water’s payout ratio is 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in York Water by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of York Water by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of York Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of York Water by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

