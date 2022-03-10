YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

