YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after acquiring an additional 268,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

