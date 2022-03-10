YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,348 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

