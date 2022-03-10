YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0004 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

