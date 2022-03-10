Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yext by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

