Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $163,416.75 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95.
YEXT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 13,058,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,762. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
