Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $163,416.75 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95.

YEXT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 13,058,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,762. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

