Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 11.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 36,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,124,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $600.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yatsen by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

