Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 11.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 36,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,124,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.
The company has a market cap of $600.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56.
About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
