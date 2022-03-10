Xunlei (XNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 403,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 518,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 390,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Xunlei (Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.