XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Shares Down 9.9%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 7,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.
About XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)
