XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 8.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.26. 116,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,729,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.
The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 6.81.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.