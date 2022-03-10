XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 8.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.26. 116,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,729,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

