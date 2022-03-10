Xometry (XMTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Xometry to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96. Xometry has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,271 shares of company stock worth $9,584,319 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xometry by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

