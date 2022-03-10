XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Shares of XOMA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 32,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. XOMA has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Get XOMA alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XOMA by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About XOMA (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.