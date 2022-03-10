Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 277,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,407. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.