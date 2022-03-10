WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 10.9%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares rose 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 35,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,587,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

