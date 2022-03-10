WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 10.9%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares rose 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 35,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,587,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
