WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $28.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.