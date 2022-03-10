W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.72. 354,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,581,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $774.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

