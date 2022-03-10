Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $8,662,660.05 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WWD opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
