Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $8,662,660.05 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WWD opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

