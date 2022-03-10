Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 569,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,877. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

