Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($103.80) to €97.65 ($106.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.