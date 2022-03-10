Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.74. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.16 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

