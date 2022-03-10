Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 71 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $579.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

