Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $328.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.