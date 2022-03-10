Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 436 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

COP stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.88. 74,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

