Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.76. 3,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

