Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $212.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.