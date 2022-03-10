Wolfe Research Cuts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $335.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $461.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $167.06 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

