WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.68. 29,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 57,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.