WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 7,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,754. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $766.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.