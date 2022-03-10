WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 676,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 686,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 777,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after buying an additional 620,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.