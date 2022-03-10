Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WINA. TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Winmark alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Winmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $227.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87. Winmark has a 12-month low of $179.74 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The firm has a market cap of $825.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Winmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.