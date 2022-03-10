Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

WSM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $146.44. 21,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.77. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,550. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

